FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Receives $3.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in FTS International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FTS International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. FTS International has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

