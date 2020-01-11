FTX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.72 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. FTX Token has a market cap of $210.09 million and $5.72 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00026720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05998917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021815 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,965,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,093,097 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.