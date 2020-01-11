G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Raised to $80.00 at BTIG Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

