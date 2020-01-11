GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.36.

GLPG traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $212.56. 108,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.44. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,665,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.