Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

Shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $5.78. Garrison Capital shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 16,539 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $94.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GARS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrison Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.