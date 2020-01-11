GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

GLOP opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $778.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 369,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,740 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,553,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,096 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.