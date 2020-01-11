Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 7,169 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.26. 3,666,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,337. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $300.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

