Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gateway Advisory LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.83. 12,292,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,903,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.52. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $146.54 and a twelve month high of $225.96. The company has a market cap of $569.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

