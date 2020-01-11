Gateway Advisory LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 459,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on O. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 2,429,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.