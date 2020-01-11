General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $10.99. General Finance shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

GFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $334.85 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1,027.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

