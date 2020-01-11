General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GM. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,644,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 78,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,905,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.