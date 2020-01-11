GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of GNMK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 299,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $42,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

