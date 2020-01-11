GeoCoin Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $559,428.00 and $1,384.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00601136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00054154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078959 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010048 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.