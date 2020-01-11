GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

GPRK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

