Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 273.47 ($3.60).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240.20 ($3.16). 22,474,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.44. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.74.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.