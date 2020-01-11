Global Digital Content (GDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,962.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1,962.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00629740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,617,349 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

