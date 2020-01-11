Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Global Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

