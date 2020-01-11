Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $15.83. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

