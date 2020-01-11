Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297.50 ($30.22).

GOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

Shares of GOG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,088 ($27.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,093.34. Go-Ahead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612 ($21.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $906.72 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

