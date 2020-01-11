Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 76,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $517.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $232,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

