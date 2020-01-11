Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to Buy at Buckingham Research

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $219.00. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $242.11 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $172.42 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.28 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

