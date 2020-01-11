Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $267.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.67.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,375. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $172.42 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.80.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

