Gordon Haskett Lowers BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Hold

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE:BJ opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,417 shares of company stock worth $5,296,891. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

