Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Achieves $203,319.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $203,319.00 and approximately $10,093.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00732248 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003475 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

