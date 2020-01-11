GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,340. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $1,901,000. Man Group plc raised its position in GrafTech International by 128.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 407,335 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GrafTech International by 99.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 292,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GrafTech International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after acquiring an additional 571,203 shares during the last quarter.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.