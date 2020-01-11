Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN.A opened at $19.87 on Friday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.