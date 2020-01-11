Greggs (LON:GRG) PT Raised to GBX 2,640

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

Shares of LON:GRG remained flat at $GBX 2,436 ($32.04) during trading hours on Thursday. 380,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) and a one year high of GBX 2,496 ($32.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.74.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

