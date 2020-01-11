Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 15.2%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) was up 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.95, approximately 147,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 112,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

