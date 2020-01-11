Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 15.2%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) was up 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $8.95, approximately 147,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 112,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
