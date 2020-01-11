GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Down 6%

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $52.38, 8,902,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,216,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977,493 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $214,636,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

