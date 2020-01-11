Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.60, approximately 1,236,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,147,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SUPV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $328.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 113.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 58.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 379,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 139,419 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 97.5% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 244,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 120,580 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

