GVC (LON:GVC) Given New GBX 1,125 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GVC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GVC in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,047.58 ($13.78).

GVC stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 939 ($12.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,466,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 873.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.59. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other GVC news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

