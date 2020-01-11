GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The company has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. GWG has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.50.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GWG by 206.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GWG by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GWG by 20,940.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GWG by 11.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

