GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The company has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. GWG has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.50.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GWG Company Profile
GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.
