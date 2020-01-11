GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.83 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $24.83 million and $4.79 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, QBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, BigONE, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

