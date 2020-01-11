Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Halma has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

