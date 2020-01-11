Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Halma has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

