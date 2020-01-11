Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 1,565,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,894,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,530,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,404,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,555,000 after buying an additional 1,183,551 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

