Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

HAFC opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

