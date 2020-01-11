Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

HASI traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 460,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,041. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $32.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth about $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

