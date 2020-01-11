Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,690

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,855.44 ($24.41).

HL traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.64) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,844.50 ($24.26). 818,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,905.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,913.46. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

