Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.25

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $29.41. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 13,988 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

