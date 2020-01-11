Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.25

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $29.41. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 13,988 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)
Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.