HashCoin (HSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $334.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. HashCoin has a market cap of $732,884.00 and approximately $334.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00039523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.05965307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026465 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001158 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

