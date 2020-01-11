Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $113,163.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $113,163.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,092.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.82 or 0.01764534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.01 or 0.03325761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00597388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00734430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00068538 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00414131 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,379,617 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

