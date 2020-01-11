Hays (LON:HAS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Performer”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to a sector performer rating in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hays to an underperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165.50 ($2.18).

Get Hays alerts:

HAS traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 169.40 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.