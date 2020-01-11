HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $170,491.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,491.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00054503 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078624 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.44 or 0.99741933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00055374 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,377,995 coins and its circulating supply is 254,242,844 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

