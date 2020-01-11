Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HT. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of HT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 315,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $49,652.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,944.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,509.30. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,624.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,348 shares of company stock worth $358,446 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

