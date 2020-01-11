HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 8,715,510 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,024,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

HEXO has been the topic of several research reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth $59,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the third quarter worth $60,000.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.