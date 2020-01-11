Horizen Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.74 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $73.74 million and $1.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.02 or 0.00111592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Graviex, COSS and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00439945 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00081730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,176,450 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Graviex, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, COSS, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

