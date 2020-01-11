Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 937,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

