HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives $2.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 672,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,404. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.