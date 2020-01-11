Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Hubbell stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.30. 269,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $149.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.93%.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

