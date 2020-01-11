Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. 69,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $644,659. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $220,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.